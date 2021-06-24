Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson to produce 'Town of Terror' film

She will produce the project through her company These Pictures, alongside Jonathan Lia.This development from Disney comes as the studio gears up for another ride-based film, Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the fantasy adventure film is slated to be released on July 30.The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opened in 1994 at Disneys Hollywood Studios in Florida.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:59 IST
Scarlett Johansson to produce 'Town of Terror' film
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to produce a new ''Tower of Terror'' movie for Disney Studios. According to Deadline, the deal is in the early stages of development.

Inspired by the classic Disney theme park attraction, the film is being scripted by ''Toy Story 4'' director Josh Cooley.

Plot details are under wraps and it is unclear at this point whether Johansson will also star in the movie. She will produce the project through her company These Pictures, alongside Jonathan Lia.

This development from Disney comes as the studio gears up for another ride-based film, ''Jungle Cruise'', starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the fantasy adventure film is slated to be released on July 30.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror opened in 1994 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. The ride also has its versions at the Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, France's Walt Disney Studios Park and Tokyo DisneySea.

Previously, a American made-for-television supernatural horror film on Tower of Terror was released in 1997. Featuring Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst, the telefilm was written and directed by D J MacHale.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021