Left Menu

Shabana Azmi falls prey to an online payment scam

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has found herself at the receiving end of online fraud.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 18:37 IST
Shabana Azmi falls prey to an online payment scam
Shabana Azmi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has found herself at the receiving end of online fraud. On Thursday, Shabana took to Twitter to alert social media users about how she has been cheated by one of the Mumbai-based alcohol delivery platforms.

"BEWARE... I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls! I paid Account no.919171984427..IFSC- PYTM0123456..Name living liquidz..Paytm payment bank," she tweeted. Shabana's tweet caught the attention of Twitterati. Many people shared their experiences of placing orders through the same portal.

"I had a very bad experience with @livinliquidz https://t.co/ccL3FpzeNA last year, never delivered but I only opted for COD.. They are big scammers #livinliquidz #scammers," a user tweeted. "Yes ma'am I have been cheated by the same guys and unfortunately the cybercrime and the police didn't do a thing about it after following up with them a couple of times," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana has recently shared screen space with Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the queer love story 'Sheer Qorma'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021