Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Sex Education' season 3

The third season of Netflixs comedy drama series Sex Education will arrive on September 17, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.Created by Laurie Nunn, the British show was renewed for another run in February 2020.Netflix shared the update on the much-awaited chapter of the series on its official Twitter account along with its first look photos, including new cast member Jemima Kirke.The wait is almost over

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:33 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'Sex Education' season 3
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The third season of Netflix's comedy drama series ''Sex Education'' will arrive on September 17, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the British show was renewed for another run in February 2020.

Netflix shared the update on the much-awaited chapter of the series on its official Twitter account along with its first look photos, including new cast member Jemima Kirke.

''The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17,'' the tweet read.

The new season will consist of eight episodes and will see Asa Butterfield return as Otis, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Ncuti Gatwa as Eric, Gillian Anderson as Jean, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson.

According to Deadline, the log line for season three is: ''It's a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.'' The series also stars Connor Swindells, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, and Patricia Allison, among others. Directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo, season three of ''Sex Education'' has also added Jason Isaacs and Dua Saleh to the cast.

The series is written and created by Nunn and produced by Eleven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021