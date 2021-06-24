Amarnath Shrine Board CEO performs 'Pratham Pooja' at holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) Nitishwar Kumar on Thursday performed 'Pratham Pooja' on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima at the holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas amid chanting of vedic mantras to invoke the blessings of Baba Amarnathji, an official spokesman said here.

The spokesman said a 'hawan' was also performed on the occasion.

The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been organising ‘Pratham Pooja’ on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima every year to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for the peaceful conduct of the annual Yatra, he added.

The Amarnath Yatra for this year has been cancelled due to COVID-19 situation. However, the Shrine Board is committed to carry out all religious rituals as per past practice, Kumar said.

“With the blessings of Lord Shiva, who is a source of strength for people during this difficult time, we shall overcome this health crisis and work towards welfare of the mankind,” he said.

Kumar said to respect the religious sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide, the SASB has made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave.

The Board would perform morning and evening ‘Arti’ of the holy Ice Lingam at the cave shrine from June 28 to Shravan Purnima falling on August 22, the SASB said.

The timing of the ‘Arti’ would be 6 am to 6.30 am and 5 pm to 5.30 pm daily. The devotees can have 'Darshan' through live telecast of morning and evening Arti via Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website, it said.

