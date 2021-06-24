Left Menu

Tilda Swinton brings Pasolini's costumes to life in Rome show

"The performance is really the creation of an exhibition and we are curators and it's real, it's not a fake, it's not a fiction.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-06-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 19:56 IST
Tilda Swinton brings Pasolini's costumes to life in Rome show
  • Country:
  • Italy

Oscar winner Tilda Swinton brings costumes seen in Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini's films back to life in a special performance where the focus is on the clothes. In "Embodying Pasolini", the actor unpacks, displays and tries on the costumes, sometimes with the help of fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard.

The show - with around 40 costumes designed by Danilo Donati for, among others, the late director's "Oedipus Rex" and "The Decameron" - will be premiered on Friday at Rome's the Pelanda and the Mattatoio exhibition pavilion and streamed online. "The performance is really the creation of an exhibition and we are curators and it's real, it's not a fake, it's not a fiction. We are creating an exhibition here," Swinton told Reuters on Thursday.

"What those people who watch the performance see is two people figuring out how to embody Pasolini but honestly even Olivier and I, we don't really know what we are doing which I think it's a great place to start." The costumes, which have been kept at tailoring house Sartoria Farani, include dresses, coats and wooden blocks that were used to make hats seen in the films.

Pasolini, also a poet and writer, was known for his unconventional movies, including "Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021