Shruti Haasan shares her workout regime

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan loves to workout, and her recent Instagram post is a proof of the fact. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Shruti on Thursday shared a glimpse of her workout session, revealing she secretely dances to 90s music.

" Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I'm strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset. " I'm obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music -- for hours," she wrote.

Advertisement

Along with it, she posted a few pictures of her post workout glow. Shruti's fans are super impressed with her workout regime.

"Amazing...you killing it girl," a user commented. "I also prefer fight training. Please share more workout videos of you...they inspire us," another one commented. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)