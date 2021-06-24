Left Menu

Sophie Turner to act in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson's Netflix feature 'Strangers'

Hollywood star Sophie Turner recently signed up for a cameo role in the upcoming Netflix feature 'Strangers' from actor-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 21:49 IST
Hollywood star Sophie Turner recently signed up for a cameo role in the upcoming Netflix feature 'Strangers' from actor-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. According to Deadline, Turner will be taking on a small role in the Hitchcockian dark comedy, which is headlined by Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Stranger Things' Maya Hawke.

Coming from 'Someone Great helmer' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder' writer Robinson, 'Strangers' will follow the story of Drew (alpha, it girl) and Eleanor (beta, alt girl) who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other's bullies. Robinson co-wrote the story with Celeste Ballard. She is also producing the movie with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Turner was recently cast in HBO Max's Michael Peterson limited drama series 'The Staircase', while she is also part of the voice cast for HBO Max's 'The Prince' as Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton. (ANI)

