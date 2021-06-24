Left Menu

Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz to star in film adaptation of 'The Portable Door'

Hollywood star Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz and Patrick Gibson will be heading the cast of 'The Portable Door', a new fantasy adventure film adapted from the series of novels by Patrick Holt.

Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Sam Neill, Christoph Waltz and Patrick Gibson will be heading the cast of 'The Portable Door', a new fantasy adventure film adapted from the series of novels by Patrick Holt. According to Variety, the film is currently being shot in Queensland, Australia, with Jeffrey Walker directing it from a script by Leon Ford.

The story revolves around two lowly, put-upon interns at a mysterious London firm, J.W. Wells and Co., who become steadily aware that their employers are anything but conventional. The charismatic villains who run the company are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices. The film is a Jim Henson Company and Story Bridge Films production and is being produced by Blanca Lista from Henson and Todd Fellman from Story Bridge.

As per Variety, the film's cast includes Miranda Otto, Chris Pang, Jessica De Gouw, Rachel House, Arka Das, Damon Herriman and newcomer Sophie Wilde. The Jim Henson Company's Lisa Henson and Chris Lytton are executive producing as well as Arclight Films' Gary Hamilton, Brian Beckmann, and Ying Ye, alongside Julia Stuart and Laura Grange from Sky, and Stan's Cailah Scobie and Shana Levine. (ANI)

