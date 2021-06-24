Left Menu

Britney Spears says she didn't believe Paris Hilton's boarding school abuse claims

During an explosive court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday over Britney Spears's conservatorship, the pop megastar said she didn't believe former bestie Paris Hilton when she spoke out about an abusive boarding school she attended and that's why she's kept quiet herself.

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. Image Credit: ANI
During an explosive court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday over Britney Spears's conservatorship, the pop megastar said she didn't believe former bestie Paris Hilton when she spoke out about an abusive boarding school she attended and that's why she's kept quiet herself. According to Fox News, Spears told a judge during the virtual hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, "To be honest with you, the Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school, I didn't believe any of it. I'm sorry."

Spears was referring to Hilton's public allegations about the Provo Canyon School in Utah where she said she was abused by "evil and sadistic" staff as a teenager. When Spears said she heard about Hilton's allegations, she didn't believe the socialite and for that reason, didn't think anyone would believe her own story about what she called an "abusive" conservatorship.

"Mainly I didn't want to say it openly because I honestly don't think anyone would believe me," Spears said. She added, "I'm an outsider and I'll just be honest, I didn't believe it and maybe I'm wrong and that's why I didn't want to say any of this to anybody to the public because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, she's lying, she's got everything, she's Britney Spears. I'm not lying. I just want my life back."

Spears broke her silence on the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years and asked a judge to end it, saying the abuses she incurred rise to the criminal level and her father Jamie Spears and her managers should be jailed. As per Fox News, she detailed a laundry list of abuses she's endured under her father's control, including getting drugged when she refused to go on tour and being forced to take contraceptives against her will. (ANI)

