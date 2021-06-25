Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: 'Free meat for a year' offered in JBS U.S. vaccine sweepstakes; Frog whisperer: Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday it will give away beef, pork and chicken for the next year to 50 U.S. families that participate in company-sponsored vaccination clinics over the coming weeks. Frog whisperer: Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence Wading through a moonlit pond on Australia's east coast talking to frogs makes Michael Mahony feel like a kid again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 02:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: 'Free meat for a year' offered in JBS U.S. vaccine sweepstakes; Frog whisperer: Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

'Free meat for a year' offered in JBS U.S. vaccine sweepstakes

Want free meat for a year? Get a COVID-19 shot. Meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday it will give away beef, pork and chicken for the next year to 50 U.S. families that participate in company-sponsored vaccination clinics over the coming weeks.

Frog whisperer: Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence

Wading through a moonlit pond on Australia's east coast talking to frogs makes Michael Mahony feel like a kid again. The 70-year-old biology professor and conservationist at Australia's University of Newcastle has mastered imitating and understanding the shrills, croaks and whistles of frogs.

Far from home? Spider-Man drops in at the papal audience

A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday - Spider-Man. A man dressed in a full, skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the comic book and film character - including head cover - sat in the VIP section of the audience in Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard.

Despite ancient cat connections, Cyprus is swamped with strays

Every day at dawn, as Dinos Ayiomamitis' small truck slowly navigates the pathway of a cemetery, cats quietly emerge from among the surrounding tombstones. "Here you go, Bourekka mou," he murmurs using a Cypriot term of endearment, as the animals circle his legs and wait for him to scoop food from the back of his pickup for them to eat.

Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Google rolling out link-sharing security update to Drive

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021