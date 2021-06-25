Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and more join Damian Chazelle's 'Babylon'

Damian Chazelle's cast for his next feature film ''Babylon'' just got bigger with Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze and Phoebe Tonkin coming aboard the project.

The four actors join Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in the project, which is also written by Chazelle, the director behind critically-acclaimed hits ''Whilpash'', ''La La Land'' and ''First Man''.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set in the late 1920s during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, and will chart the rise and fall of multiple characters.

Also part of the film's sprawling cast are Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne and Damon Gupton.

The project is being touted as 'The Great Gatsby on steroids'.

Character details are being kept locked tight, and it is unclear whether Wilde, Jonze, Tonkin and Maguire are playing fictional or historical characters.

Additionally, Maguire will serve as executive producer alongside Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel.

''Babylon'' will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt.

The movie, which comes from Paramount Players, will have a limited theatrical release on Christmas 2022, followed by a worldwide release on January 6, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)