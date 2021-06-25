Left Menu

Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and more join Damian Chazelle's 'Babylon'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-06-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 09:31 IST
Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire and more join Damian Chazelle's 'Babylon'
  • Country:
  • United States

Damian Chazelle's cast for his next feature film ''Babylon'' just got bigger with Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Spike Jonze and Phoebe Tonkin coming aboard the project.

The four actors join Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in the project, which is also written by Chazelle, the director behind critically-acclaimed hits ''Whilpash'', ''La La Land'' and ''First Man''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set in the late 1920s during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies, and will chart the rise and fall of multiple characters.

Also part of the film's sprawling cast are Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne and Damon Gupton.

The project is being touted as 'The Great Gatsby on steroids'.

Character details are being kept locked tight, and it is unclear whether Wilde, Jonze, Tonkin and Maguire are playing fictional or historical characters.

Additionally, Maguire will serve as executive producer alongside Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel.

''Babylon'' will be produced by Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt.

The movie, which comes from Paramount Players, will have a limited theatrical release on Christmas 2022, followed by a worldwide release on January 6, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
2
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
4
Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of 2021

Skygazers, get ready to witness today's Strawberry Moon - last supermoon of ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021