Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones to lead FX series 'Under the Banner of Heaven'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-06-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 09:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield and ''Normal People'' breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones are set to lead upcoming FX series ''Under the Banner of Heaven''.

Created by write Dustin Lance Black for FX on Hulu, the show is based on author Jon Krakauer's novel of the same name, reported Variety.

FX on Hulu is a dedicated content hub that is the official streaming home for current, classic, and new series from FX Networks.

The story will follow a devout detective, whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

Garfield will star as Pyre, an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer. Edgar-Jones will essay the role of Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.

David Mackenzie will direct the series, which will be produced by FX Productions.

Black will serve as executive producer alongside Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

