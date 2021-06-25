'Sex Education' season three to drop on Netflix in September

The third season of smash hit Netflix series ''Sex Education'' will premiere on September 17.

The streamer shared the news in a post on its official Twitter handle and also shared first look images from the upcoming season.

''The wait is almost over! 'Sex Education' season 3 premieres September 17,'' read the tweet by Netflix.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the British comedy drama is about Asa Butterfield as Otis, an insecure teenager and Gillian Anderson as his mother, Jean, a sex therapist.

The cast also include Ncuti Gatwa as Erik, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Connor Swindells as Adam, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson. The new season, which will have eight episodes, will see ''Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam have made their relationship official and Jean has a baby on the way,'' according to the official plotline.

Joining them will be Jemima Kirke, who stars as new headteacher Hope, who tries to return Moordale to the pillar of excellence it’s always been, reported Variety.

Also joining the cast this season -- Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful older brother; Dua Saleh as Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale; and Indra Ove as Anna, the foster mother of Maeve's sister Elsie.

''Sex Education'' is written and created by Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie Goodhart, Selina Lim, Mawaan Rizwan, Temi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. The third season is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo.

