'Supernatural' prequel 'The Winchesters' in works at The CW

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-06-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 11:20 IST
''Supernatural'', one of the most popular series from American network The CW, is getting a prequel show.

''Supernaturals'' featured Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as two brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings.

The show had ended its 15 season run at The CW in November 2020.

The prequel series, titled ''The Winchesters'', will focus on Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) Winchester’s parents, John and Mary, reported Variety.

Ackles will reprise his role of Dean as the story will be told through his perspective. He will narrate the show.

Described as ''epic, untold love story'', the show will follow how the Winchester couple met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

The one-hour drama will be produced by Chaos Machine Productions, the production banner of Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, through their overall deal with Warner Bros Television.

Robbie Thompson will executive produce ''The Winchesters'' alongside Ackles and his wife.

