Sorry for pretending I’ve been OK: Britney Spears to her fans

A day after making a courtroom appeal to end her conservatorship, pop star Britney Spears said she was sorry for ''pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years''.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old Spears told a judge at a dramatic hearing that she wants an end to the conservatorship. She called the conservatorship ''abusive'' and said that it did ''more harm'' to her than good.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Spears explained why she had not spoken out sooner, saying that she was ''embarrassed to share what happened to me''.

She also shared a picture with a quote on fairy tales by theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

In the caption, Spears wrote, ''I just want to tell you guys a little secret... I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted... my life seems to look and be pretty amazing... I think that’s what we all strive for.'' ''That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how sh**ty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok,'' she added.

Spears then said that her life is ''definitely'' not perfect'' and she believe that people also know about it now.

''I apologise for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years... I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me... But honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light,'' she added.

Spear said ''pretending that I'm ok'' has helped her in life.

''So I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell... I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence... existence... ''And to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales,'' the singer said.

In her statement at the court on Wednesday, Spear condemned her father Jamie Spears, accusing him of controlling her ''100,000 per cent''.

''It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I'm not good enough, that I'm great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all,'' she said.

Spears also claimed that she has been denied the right to have more children, and put on the psychiatric drug lithium against her wishes.

The singer has spoken in court in the conservatorship previously also but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed.

The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008.

