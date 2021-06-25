Makers unveil new trailer of 'Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings'

After releasing a nail-biting trailer in April, makers of Marvel's upcoming movie 'Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings' have unveiled a brand new intriguing trailer of the much-awaited movie. The much-talked-about action thriller film 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' featuring Asian hero Simu Liu in the lead role, has been hogging the limelight ever since the first trailer of the movie was released.

The first trailer of the movie has already introduced Liu as Marvels'first Asian superhero. Giving more insights into the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller flick, the new trailer sees the character stuck between choosing to continue the legacy of his family or escaping from the shadow of it. The trailer sees Liu in the titular role in the film based on Marvel Comics character Shang-Chi who faces off against the mysterious Ten Rings organisation and its true leader, the Mandarin. The Ten Rings have been a figure lurking in the background for the entirety of the MCU, first introduced in 2008's 'Iron Man', but Shang-Chi promises to reveal the actual group for the first time.

Advertisement

The nearly two-minute-long trailer opens with Liu standing in front of a wooden log while thinking about what the ten rings mean to his family". A background voice of Liu is heard saying, "Throughout my life, the ten rings gave our family power The trailer continues where Liu's master is heard asking him, "If you want them to be your one day... you have to show me you are strong enough to carry them"

The nail-biting trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, drama, and an engaging story. From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.

What makes fans more excited about the movie is the fact that Abomination- the fictional supervillain and one of the main enemies of the superhero Hulk will also feature in a fight scene with Liu in the movie. Liu himself has a background in martial arts such as Taekwondo and Wing Chun, as well as gymnastics, proving that he is perfect for the role.

Shang-Chi is part of Marvel's Phase four and like many titles, its production was initially interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Other cast members include Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy, Tony Leung as Shang-Chi's father and the leader of the Ten Rings, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. Marvel Studios 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' is slated to open in Indian theatres soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)