Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood, says he is in 'rebuilding' phase

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan clocked 29 years in Hindi film industry on Friday and in a Twitter Q and A with his fans, the actor said he is in the ''rebuilding'' phase in his life.

Known as King Khan of Bollywood, the 55-year-old star started his acting journey with television shows ''Fauji'' and ''Circus'' before making a spectacular film debut with ''Deewana'' on this day in 1992.

The superstar has since featured in blockbusters and critical hits like ''Chamatkar'', ''Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman'', ''Darr'', ''Baazigar'', ''Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'', ''Dil To Pagal Hai'', ''Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'', ''Devdas'', ''Swades'', ''Kal Ho Naa Ho'', ''Chak De! India'', ''Main Hoon Na'', ''My Name is Khan'' and ''Chennai Express''. Khan, however, has been away from acting since 2018 with Aanand L Rai's romantic drama ''Zero'' being his last big screen outing. The 55-year-old actor, who conducted a Q&A session #AskSRK with his fans on Twitter to mark his 29 years in movies, was asked to share the phase of life he is in right now, to which he simply replied "Rebuilding…''.

Calling his time in films, the ''best 30 years of my life'', Khan said he is gearing to treat cinema lovers with more stories in future. On being asked if he gets inspired from life every day, the star said, his only aim is to go out and give his best.

"Just go out there and work harder everyday. Work is the inspiration," he said.

Khan is currently working on Yash Raj Films' (YRF) action-thriller reportedly titled "Pathan" and as per reports he is also in talks with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy drama and South director Atlee.

The actor gave a witty reply when a fan quizzed him about the reports of collaborating with Hirani.

"Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!,'' he wrote.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor's next film, but considering the current scenario of the pandemic, Khan said it was prudent to make proper plans for movie releases.

"Right now with the situation I think it's prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience," he said.

The superstar was filming for ''Pathan'' before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and according to a source close to production, he on Friday resumed the shooting of the Siddharth Anand-directed movie. The filming started weeks after the Maharashtra government gave nod to the film and TV industry to begin production activities with COVID-19 protocols.

The movie also features actors John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, who will soon return to the sets as well. Superstar Salman Khan has a cameo appearance in the movie. Earlier in the day, Khan expressed gratitude to his fans for their unending love and support throughout his career. Reflecting on his career, the actor said he spent more than half his life trying to entertain the audience.

''Been working. Just saw the 'overwhelmed ness' of the love of nearly 30 years you are showering on me here. Realised it's more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain you all,'' he wrote on Twitter.

