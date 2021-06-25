Left Menu

Difficult to own up to your mistakes, says Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan believes it takes a lot of courage to accept the mistakes one had done in life and rectify them.During a candid conversation with veteran actor Kabir Bedi, to mark the release of his memoir Stories I Must Tell The Emotional Journey of an Actor, Khan said there have been instances in his life where he has found it difficult to own up to his mistakes.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 16:39 IST
Difficult to own up to your mistakes, says Salman Khan
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Salman Khan believes it takes a lot of ''courage'' to accept the mistakes one had done in life and rectify them.

During a candid conversation with veteran actor Kabir Bedi, to mark the release of his memoir ''Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey of an Actor'', Khan said there have been instances in his life where he has found it difficult to own up to his mistakes. "It is the most difficult to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya (I haven't done this)'. ''But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it', that takes a lot of courage,'' Khan said in response to Bedi's revelation that in the book he has shared the mistakes and glories of his life.

The 55-year-old actor said he too has made mistakes in life and apologised with an aim to not repeat them.

"There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay.'' Khan praised Bedi, 75, for sharing his life story with the world through his memoir.

The veteran actor said the book details everything about his career, success, triumph, failure, love, and relationships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021