Left Menu

Aftab Shivdasani requests fans to offer food to needy on his birthday

On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, actor Aftab Shivdasani requested his fans to offer food to the needy whenever they can.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 17:07 IST
Aftab Shivdasani requests fans to offer food to needy on his birthday
Aftab Shivdasani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of his birthday on Friday, actor Aftab Shivdasani requested his fans to offer food to the needy whenever they can. "On my birthday today, I would like to make a humble request. Today (if not other days as well), please offer food to at least one person who can't afford to eat or is homeless/less fortunate. That would be the best gift for me. Thank you," he posted on Instagram.

Also, he treated his fans with an old picture of him with his father. Interestingly, the father-son duo shares the same birthday. "A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty! - Unknown. Happy Birthday to us dad. It's such a special feeling to share our birthdays. To all the beautiful memories we have made and to making many more," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aftab is quite busy as a producer. Last year, he along with his wife Nin Dusanj Shivdasani announced their production company, Mount Zen Media. They are all set to come up with their first film 'Dhundh' under their banner. The couple also welcomed their baby daughter in August last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil
4
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021