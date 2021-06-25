Left Menu

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, penned an emotional note in the loving memory of his late father Veeru Devgan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 19:46 IST
Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary
Ajay Devgn with his late father (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Friday, penned an emotional note in the loving memory of his late father Veeru Devgan. "I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa. Life has not been the same since," he wrote on Instagram on the occasion of his father's birth anniversary.

Along with it, Ajay posted a throwback picture of him with his father. For the unversed, Veeru Devgan was a renowned action-choreographer and stunt director. He passed away on May 27, 2019, at the age of 85.

Fans also paid their tributes to the late star Veeru Devgan. "Happy birthday to one of the super talented persons in the industry. He was a legend," a user commented.

"Love this picture of you and your father," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen in 'MayDay', 'Maidan' and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

He is also set to make his digital debut with the crime drama web series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures scale new peak ahead of jobless claims data

 United States
3
YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

YouTube security update to make older unlisted videos 'Private' next month

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021