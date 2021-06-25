Left Menu

Anand Tiwari, Angira Dhar are married

Dhar, 33 and Tiwari, 38, who worked together on 2018 Netflix film Love Per Square Foot, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness to you, Tiwari posted alongside a photo from their wedding ceremony.Dhar also shared the same photograph and a similar statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2021 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Angira Dhar and actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari on Friday announced that they have tied the knot. Dhar, 33 and Tiwari, 38, who worked together on 2018 Netflix film ''Love Per Square Foot'', got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April. The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram handles. ''On 30.4.21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness to you,'' Tiwari posted alongside a photo from their wedding ceremony.

Dhar also shared the same photograph and a similar statement. On the work front, Dhar, will be seen in Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture ''Mayday'' and John Abraham's home production film, while Tiwari has directed one of the stories of Netflix's new anthology series ''Feel Like Ishq''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

