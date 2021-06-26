Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears wants out. What happens next in her conservatorship?; Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honorary Oscars and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears wants out. What happens next in her conservatorship?

Britney Spears has made clear how frustrated she is with the legal arrangement that has controlled her life for 13 years, but the singer will need patience before finding freedom. Legal experts say that wanting out of a court-appointed conservatorship is easier said than done. Spears, now 39, will have to convince the judge that she is capable of managing her personal affairs and assets worth around $60 million, according to court documents.

Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honorary Oscars

Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to filmmaking and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday. The pair are among the next recipients of the academy's Governors Awards, which will be handed out in a ceremony in January. Other honorees are writer-director Elaine May and Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann.

Singer Mylene Farmer, actor Tahar Rahim picked for the Cannes jury

French singer Mylene Farmer, U.S. actress, and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will sit on the jury set to award the top movie prize at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organizers said on Thursday. "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X" director Spike Lee was named jury president in 2020 when the Cannes cinema showcase was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is set to head up the 2021 edition, which was moved from May to July.

Lloyd Webber, impresarios take legal action to get UK COVID pilot data

Andrew Lloyd Webber and other impresarios said on Thursday they had started legal action to press Britain's government to publish research into the safety of holding indoor events during the pandemic. A joint statement from concert managers and theatre producers, also including Cameron Mackintosh and Sonia Friedman, said the industry had repeatedly urged the government to spell out its reasons for keeping restrictions on audiences in place.

'Stuttering John' from Howard Stern show loses lawsuit against Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc on Thursday won the dismissal of a lawsuit by John Melendez, known by his alter ego Stuttering John, claiming it illegally exploited his celebrity on channels dedicated to radio and television host Howard Stern. Melendez, who left Stern's radio show in 2004 and became the announcer for NBC's "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," sought unspecified damages last August in accusing Sirius of using his name, persona, and voice from old recordings without permission to add listeners and sell advertising.

From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown' cast as Major

Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film "Trainspotting", is joining the cast of hit Netflix series "The Crown", in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major. The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has cast a spate of new actors for its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton set to play Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.

Tilda Swinton brings Pasolini's costumes to life in Rome show

Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton brings costumes seen in Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini's films back to life in a special performance where the focus is on the clothes. In "Embodying Pasolini", the actor unpacks, displays, and tries on the costumes, sometimes with the help of fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard.

