Patty Jenkins' 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' ropes in writer Matthew Robinson

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 12:10 IST
Lucasfilm has hired writer Matthew Robinson to pen filmmaker Patty Jenkins' upcoming ''Star Wars'' movie ''Rogue Squadron''.

According to Deadline, Robinson is best known for co-writing and co-directing the 2009 comedy ''The Invention of Lying'' with Ricky Gervais.

''Rogue Squadron'' will be the first feature film in the long-running franchise to be directed by a woman.

The movie will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy, as per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm.

It is said to be loosely based on the “X-wing” novels that were released by Bantam Spectra and Del Rey between 1996-2012.

Disney-owned Lucasfilm had announced the movie in December 2020.

At the time, Jenkins, known for directing ''Wonder Woman'' movies for Warner Bros, had posted a clip on Twitter, revealing that her fighter pilot father inspired her to join the project.

''When he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all-time,” the filmmaker had said.

''Rogue Squadron'' will release December 22, 2023.

