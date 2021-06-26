Sushmita Sen to wrap 'Aarya' season two soon

Actor Sushmita Sen has revealed that she has almost completed the shooting for the second season of her acclaimed web series ''Aarya''.

The 45-year-old actor had ventured into the digital space with the crime thriller show, which is a remake of Dutch series ''Penoza'' The first season, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2020, was well-received for its taut narrative and effective performances.

Advertisement

Sharing details about the sophomore season during an Instagram Live session on Friday, Sen said she hopes that the new chapter will also be received well by the audiences.

''The last schedule of 'Aarya' is left and it is not a long one. It should be done very soon. What is important is the love and appreciation you have given 'Aarya'. ''When we come back you have to love season two. You have to wait for good things,'' Sen, who started shooting for the show in February, said.

Sen, who was accompanied by her two daughters Renee and Alisah along with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her career.

''You guys have inspired me, every day, for decades now. To be a better person, to be giving, because that's what you've done for me,'' the actor said.

''Aarya'' features Sen in the titular role of a happily married woman, whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot.

After the incident, she finds out that Tej may have been involved in an illegal drug racket, which now threatens her family.

The Disney+Hotstar series is created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The duo also serve as directors along with Vinod Rawat.

Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of ''Aarya'' also featured Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Manish Chaudhary, Jayant Kripalani, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Sugandha Garg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)