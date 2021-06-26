Left Menu

Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls working with late Irrfan Khan in 'New York'

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie 'New York'. He also shared his experience sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:18 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls working with late Irrfan Khan in 'New York'
Neil Nitin Mukesh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working with late actor Irrfan Khan in the movie 'New York'. He also shared his experience sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. "12 years to this beautiful film directed by my dearest @kabirkhankk . It was a great learning experience being on his sets. Made some wonderful friends in @thejohnabrahann , @katrinakaif and our beloved @irrfan sir as super awesome costars."

"Had the opportunity to witness the greatness of a then underrated actor @nawazuddin._siddiqui," he wrote on Instagram account. Directed by Kabir Khan, 'New York' was a thriller based on the aftermath of 9/11. The film has completed 12 years of its release on Saturday.

"A film I can say truly enjoyed every moment making. Great memories. Times go by but moments spent on the sets will live with me forever," Neil added. Fans have also become nostalgic. They praised the cast for their remarkable performances.

"One of the best movies. Loved it," a user commented. "Loved everyone's role in the movie. Miss Irrfan sir," another one wrote.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

