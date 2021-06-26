Bollywood fraternity extends birthday wishes to Arjun Kapoor

As actor Arjun Kapoor ringed in his 36th birthday on Saturday, wishes pour in from the B'town fraternity on social media for him. Bollywood star Katrina Kaif hopped on to Instagram stories and shared a captivating picture of Arjun along with a birthday note that reads, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor May this year bring u all the love peace and happiness."

Anushka Sharma also shared a throwback picture featuring herself with the 'Gunday' actor and wrote an endearing note for him that read, "Happy birthday joon! May this year bring you even more success, love and happiness." Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra dug out an old video to the time when the birthday boy walked for him at the Lakme Fashion Show. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor" with a shining heart emoticon.

His 'Sardar Da Grandson' co-star Rakulpreet Singh also wished him by posting a goofy throwback picture and wrote, "Happyyy Happyy bdayyyy u crazyyyy person!! Have a super awesome one." With a delightful message, his 'Ki and Ka' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Arjun on his birthday by noting, "Happy birthday Arjjjj! Big Love Always!!"

Many other celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, and others also wished Arjun a happy birthday. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

