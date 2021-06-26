Left Menu

DC Comics' 'Madame Xandu' to get series adaptation at HBO Max

Television.Madame Xandu, the immortal sorceress who dates back to the time of King Arthur and is part of Justice League Dark universe, was created by David Michelinie, Val Mayerik and Michael William Kaluta.The character debuted in 1978 comic Doorway to Nightmare 1.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 14:32 IST
DC Comics' 'Madame Xandu' to get series adaptation at HBO Max
  • Country:
  • United States

A series based on DC Comics character 'Madame Xanadu' is in development for streaming platform HBO Max with JJ Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television.

'Madame Xandu', the immortal sorceress who dates back to the time of King Arthur and is part of Justice League Dark universe, was created by David Michelinie, Val Mayerik and Michael William Kaluta.

The character debuted in 1978 comic ''Doorway to Nightmare #1''. According to Variety, filmmaker Angela Robinson will be writing the one-hour drama series titled 'Madame X'.

She will executive produce along with Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich will co-executive produce.

Madame Xandu, has often been associated with Nimue, a sorceress from Arthurian legend. Her mystical abilities include clairvoyance, immortality and a sixth sense for magic.

She has helped the Suicide Squad and serves as Spectre's spiritual adviser and, in DC Comics' ''The New 52'', assists the Dark League. She was also revealed to be the mother of villain Doctor Destiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021