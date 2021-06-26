DC Comics' 'Madame Xandu' to get series adaptation at HBO Max

A series based on DC Comics character 'Madame Xanadu' is in development for streaming platform HBO Max with JJ Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television.

'Madame Xandu', the immortal sorceress who dates back to the time of King Arthur and is part of Justice League Dark universe, was created by David Michelinie, Val Mayerik and Michael William Kaluta.

Advertisement

The character debuted in 1978 comic ''Doorway to Nightmare #1''. According to Variety, filmmaker Angela Robinson will be writing the one-hour drama series titled 'Madame X'.

She will executive produce along with Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich will co-executive produce.

Madame Xandu, has often been associated with Nimue, a sorceress from Arthurian legend. Her mystical abilities include clairvoyance, immortality and a sixth sense for magic.

She has helped the Suicide Squad and serves as Spectre's spiritual adviser and, in DC Comics' ''The New 52'', assists the Dark League. She was also revealed to be the mother of villain Doctor Destiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)