J.J. Abrams, Angela Robinson to bring DC Comics' 'Madame X' to HBO Max

American filmmaker J.J. Abrams is adding another DC Comics-inspired TV series titled 'Madame X' to his slate with Angela Robinson. HBO Max will stream the scripted drama series. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the collaborative project, which is in the early development stages, will be written and executively produced by Robinson known for his works for 'Professor Marston and the Wonder Women', and 'The L Word'.

Reportedly, Abrams personally recruited the writer, director and producer to Warner Bros. TV to spearhead the DC Comics title. 'Madame X' or 'Madame Xanadu' first appeared in the DC Comics universe back in 1978 and is part of the Justice League Dark universe. The character is a sorceress who has helped the Suicide Squad and serves as Spectre's spiritual adviser and, in DC's 'The New 52', assists the Dark League and was revealed to be the mother of villain 'Doctor Destiny'.

Other details including the casting of actors are being kept under wraps. (ANI)

