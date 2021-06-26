Left Menu

Patty Jenkins' 'Rogue Squadron's writer revealed

The writer of Patty Jenkins directorial new 'Star Wars' movie titled 'Rogue Squadron' was revealed on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 15:07 IST
Matthew Robinson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The writer of Patty Jenkins directorial new 'Star Wars' movie titled 'Rogue Squadron' was revealed on Friday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote and co-directed with Ricky Gervais the 2009 comedy 'The Invention of Lying', has been roped in to pen the script to 'Rogue Squadron', which Jenkins is due to direct for Lucasfilm and Disney.

It was revealed in December 2020, that Jenkins will be donning the director's hat for the film by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy during Disney's investor day. In a separate video posted on Twitter, Jenkins said she is using her fighter pilot father as an inspiration for the project and has wanted to make the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever made."

However, the announcement did not mention any screenwriter at that time. On a related note, the announcement of this news director Patty Jenkins became the first-ever woman to direct a 'Star Wars' film. Serving as the second unit director on 'The Rise of Skywalker', Victoria Mahoney was the first woman on the 'Star Wars' directing team.

The movie 'Rogue Squadron' directed by Patty Jenkins is slated for Christmas 2023 release and will follow pilots across the 'Star Wars' universe. As per earlier reports, during the investor conference, Disney had announced that over the next few years it would release 10 new 'Star Wars' series. Amongst these will be 'Ahsoka', starring Rosario Dawson as the fan-favorite character, 'Andor' starring 'Rogue One's Diego Luna and 'Lando' developed by 'Dear White People' director Justin Simien. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

