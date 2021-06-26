Pulkit Samrat flaunts chiseled body, says being fit is a lifestyle

According to actor Pulkit Samrat "being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack but having one doesn't hurt either! Taking to Instagram the actor shared a picture that spoke of the journey of his body transformation. Along with a photograph of himself flaunting a chiseled body, Samrat also wrote about the meaning of fitness in his life.

"Reaching there! Being fit doesn't necessarily mean one needs to have a six pack (having one doesn't hurt either). Being fit is a lifestyle. A lifestyle consisting of healthy choices. A lifestyle consisting of regular exercise. "A lifestyle possible only with perseverance, consistency and discipline. It also needs the correct guidance," he wrote.

Samrat also thanked his trainer for providing him with correct guidance. "In my case that's @sameerhansari . Thank you brother for making me push my limits and showing me what's beyond the possible," he added.

Fans are in awe of Samrat's physique. "Uff...you have become so hot," a user commented.

"Body goals," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samrat will be seen in 'Fukrey 3'. (ANI)

