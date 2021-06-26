Pankaj Tripathi lends support to Narcotics Control Bureau on International Day against Drug Abuse

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday pledged support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Pankaj, who has a massive following amongst all age groups, was reached out by NCB Patna Zonal Unit for the cause. Talking about the subject, the 'Stree' actor said that he understands that his stance and support for such significant topics matter greatly and the fact that his voice has the power to influence innumerable lives in a positive manner.

Thus, on this important day, the talented actor recorded and shared a video with a strong message for today's generation with regard to drug abuse and the terrible impact it has not just on the lives of their loved ones, but on their own lives as well. In the video, he urged everyone to stay away from drugs and to focus on the brighter side of life instead. Pankaj said, "The authorities from NCB Patna reached out to me for this cause, and anything that is associated with Bihar and in public concerns, I personally have the interest to lend my support for such campaigns and create awareness."

Advertisement

Adding that it's his social responsibility to fulfill his duty, he continued, "Cinema is one of the favorite mediums of youth and as an actor, if we initiate any awareness campaign it may reach out to maximum people creating more impact. It's a social responsibility for me as an actor and as a citizen of this country and I try to fulfill my duty as much as I can." The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is annually observed on 26 June with the aim to create awareness about issues related to drugs and strengthening action and cooperation to make the world free of drug abuse.

Across the world, many individuals, organizations, and communities come together on this day to inform people about the problems faced by society due to illegal drugs. The theme this year is 'Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives', the aim of which is to promote combating misinformation and sharing drugs-related facts as well as solutions for treatment to fight against the problem all over the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)