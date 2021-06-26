Left Menu

Couple commits suicide in UP's Shahjahanpur

A young couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their home in the district on Saturday, police said. Jagatpal had come to collect money from home but did not return the hospital.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 26-06-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 18:20 IST
A young couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at their home in the district on Saturday, police said. Jagatpal (32), an e-rickshaw driver and a Gotia village resident, and his wife Pinky (28) were rushed to the district hospital but died on the way, Sadar Bazar police station in-charge Ashok Pal said.

Quoting the locals, Pal said on Friday, Jagatpal's 16-year-old sister had a stomachache and his wife allegedly fed her grounded glass with medicine, after which she was admitted to a hospital. Jagatpal had come to collect money from home but did not return to the hospital. When their relatives came for him, they found the couple lying with foam coming out of their mouths.

Police suspect that a dispute may have taken place between the two over the Jagatpal's sister.

Villagers have told police that the couple, which had got married in June last year, had strained relations.

Police said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

