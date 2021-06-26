Left Menu

Rahul Bose, Apurva Asrani receive COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Rahul Bose and writer Apurva Asrani on Saturday said they have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.Both Bose, 53 and Asrani, 43, shared the news of their vaccination on their respective social media accounts.Bose, who was last seen in Netflix Original film Bulbbul, expressed gratitude to the doctors and medical staff.Thank you, Arti rfhospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 19:18 IST
Rahul Bose, Apurva Asrani receive COVID-19 vaccine
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rahul Bose and writer Apurva Asrani on Saturday said they have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Both Bose, 53 and Asrani, 43, shared the news of their vaccination on their respective social media accounts.

Bose, who was last seen in Netflix Original film “Bulbbul”, expressed gratitude to the doctors and medical staff.

“Thank you, Arti @rfhospital. Thank you to the staff and doctors at the Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital. Impeccably organised. #Day85 #seconddose #Covishield #doneanddusted,” he wrote, alongside a video clip of him getting vaccinated.

Asrani, best known for writing “Aligarh”, “Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors”, said he took Covaxin.

“Today is my #FullyVaccinated recovery day. I have always placed my faith in swadeshi products and therefore chose the Indian made #Covaxin,” he tweeted.

Actor Mahima Chaudhary also got vaccinated over the weekend.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities. And from May 1, people aged between 18 and 44 were being vaccinated.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 9,677 new COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths, taking its infection tally to 60,17,035, and death toll to 1,20,370, the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021