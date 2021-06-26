Lodge manager held in connection with woman's murder by SI

Udhagamandalam, June 26 (PTI): The manager of a lodge was arrested on Saturday for allegedly helping a sub-inspector (SI) cover up the murder of a woman, police said.

The SI attached to the Q branch was held in connection with the killing of the woman with whom he had been having an illicit relationship for the last 10 years, the police said.

Investigation revealed that he and the woman had stayed in the lodge two days ago and some argument led to her murder, they said.

Since the lodge manager was reportedly aware of the crime and tried to hide it, he has been arrested, they added.

