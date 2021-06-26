Left Menu

Two die after consuming liquor in UP's Etah

Two people died and another was taken ill after allegedly consuming liquor at Vishnipur village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday and the dead have been identified as Jaipal 51 and Mahesh 50 while the person who was taken ill admitted to a private hospital for treatment, police said.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:34 IST
Two die after consuming liquor in UP's Etah
  • Country:
  • India

Two people died and another was taken ill after allegedly consuming liquor at Vishnipur village here, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday and the dead have been identified as Jaipal (51) and Mahesh (50) while the person who was taken ill admitted to a private hospital for treatment, police said. SSP Uday Shankar said it came to light that they had mixed some tablets in the liquor to make it more intoxicating. Probe is on to find from where they bought the liquor, he said. Police said family members of Mahesh cremated him without informing police.

The other body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to find out the exact cause of the death, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021