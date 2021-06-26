Left Menu

Ex-MLA donates Rs 1 crore to Lord Balaji temple

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 26-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 21:11 IST
Ex-MLA donates Rs 1 crore to Lord Balaji temple
  • Country:
  • India

Tirupati, June 26 (PTI): A donation of Rs 1 crore was made to Lord Venkateswara's shrine at nearby Tirumala by a former MLA on Saturday, a temple official said.

After offering worship, N Suryanarayana Reddy, the former MLA fromKurugoduin Karnataka, handed over a DD for the amount to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the temple, the official told PTI.

The former MLA requested the TTD to use the donation to further develop its TV channel, the official added.

