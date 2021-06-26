Ex-MLA donates Rs 1 crore to Lord Balaji temple

Tirupati, June 26 (PTI): A donation of Rs 1 crore was made to Lord Venkateswara's shrine at nearby Tirumala by a former MLA on Saturday, a temple official said.

After offering worship, N Suryanarayana Reddy, the former MLA fromKurugoduin Karnataka, handed over a DD for the amount to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the temple, the official told PTI.

Advertisement

The former MLA requested the TTD to use the donation to further develop its TV channel, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)