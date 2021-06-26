Left Menu

Britney Spears enjoying a break in Hawaii after conservatorship testimony

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears is finally relaxing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after the bombshell court testimony in her conservatorship case.

Britney Spears enjoying a break in Hawaii after conservatorship testimony
Britney Spears. Image Credit: ANI
American singer and songwriter Britney Spears is finally relaxing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after the bombshell court testimony in her conservatorship case. According to TMZ, the 'Toxic' singer and Sam hopped on a private jet recently, touching down in paradise for a romantic getaway that looked like it's doing them both some good.

Britney felt the island vibes, slipping into a bikini to soak up the sun while sipping a cold beer on the beautiful resort property. Sam's practising Aloha too, going shirtless and bringing the gun show to Hawaii. The Hawaiian scenery was a welcome change for Britney as, during her testimony in Los Angeles, she had complained about feeling trapped by the conservatorship, claiming she's been threatened to have Maui vacations denied if she doesn't go to therapy.

As per reports, like most couples getting away from it all in Hawaii, Britney and Sam were all smiles and it seemed like they're definitely enjoying their break. Spears recently broke her silence on the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years and asked a judge to end it, saying the abuses she incurred rise to the criminal level and her father Jamie Spears and her managers should be jailed.

As per Fox News, she detailed a laundry list of abuses she's endured under her father's control, including getting drugged when she refused to go on tour and being forced to take contraceptives against her will. (ANI)

