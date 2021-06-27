Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

From Sick Boy to PM: Jonny Lee Miller joins 'The Crown' cast as Major

Actor Jonny Lee Miller, known for playing drug addict Sick Boy in the 1996 film "Trainspotting", is joining the cast of hit Netflix series "The Crown", in which he will portray former British Prime Minister John Major. The award-winning drama about Britain's royal family has cast a spate of new actors for its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton set to play Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth Debicki portraying the late Princess Diana.