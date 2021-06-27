Left Menu

Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Gangubai' shoot, calls working with Bhansali an experience of lifetime

Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday finished shooting for her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and described filming the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial as a gigantic life changing experience.The film features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbais red light area, during the 1960s.The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the films set, along with Bhansali and the crew.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 12:09 IST
Alia Bhatt wraps up 'Gangubai' shoot, calls working with Bhansali an experience of lifetime
Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday finished shooting for her upcoming movie ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' and described filming the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial as a ''gigantic life changing experience''.

The film features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red light area, during the 1960s.

The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the film's set, along with Bhansali and the crew. ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', Bhatt said, has been through a journey of extreme highs and lows, from two cyclones (Nisarga in 2020 and Tauktae, last month) to coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Both, Bhatt and Bhansali, had also contracted COVID-19 during the shoot. ''We started shooting 'Gangubai' on the 8th of December 2019 and we wrapped the film now two years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns, two cyclones, director and actor getting COVID during the making! The troubles the set has faced is another film all together,'' the actor wrote. Bhatt said, despite the hurdles the entire crew faced to mount the film, ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' was a dream come true for her. The film marks the first collaboration between Bhatt and Bhansali, best known for lavish costume dramas like ''Padmaavat'' and ''Bajirao Mastani''.

''What I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years...'' Bhatt said she walks out of the set a different person today.

''I love you sir! Thank you for being you... There is truly no one like you,'' the ''Gully Boy'' star wrote.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book ''Mafia Queens of Mumbai''.

Bhatt said she will miss playing Gangubai and thanked her dear ones for their constant support during the making of the film.

''When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I've lost a part of me... Gangu I love you! You will be missed,'' she wrote. Earlier this year, the makers had announced that the film will open theatrically on July 30. There is no clarity on the film's new release date as yet. Bhansali is co-producing ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021