Left Menu

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor to star 'I Heart Murder'

Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor is set to headline the feature I Heart Murder, a thriller from Sony Pictures.Sources told Deadline that Dynevor will star in the film to be directed by Matt Spicer, known for Ingrid Goes West.Spicer has co-written the screenplay with Tom ODonnell. The actor also recently completed filming Sky Cinemas Original movie The Colour Room, opposite Matthew Goode.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:33 IST
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor to star 'I Heart Murder'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Bridgerton'' breakout star Phoebe Dynevor is set to headline the feature ''I Heart Murder'', a thriller from Sony Pictures.

Sources told Deadline that Dynevor will star in the film to be directed by Matt Spicer, known for ''Ingrid Goes West''.

Spicer has co-written the screenplay with Tom O'Donnell. Academy Award winner Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon Entertainment will produce the film which is billed as a female-driven thriller. Maia Eyre is overseeing the studio.

Other details on the plot are currently under wraps.

Dynevor will next reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the second season of the hit Netflix series ''Bridgerton'', which is currently in production. The actor also recently completed filming Sky Cinema's Original movie ''The Colour Room'', opposite Matthew Goode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021