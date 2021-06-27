Left Menu

Maha: Raids on 2 Nashik villas, 22 held, drugs seized

We are also looking for people who assisted in organising this get together, where many came in high end cars, he said.They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe into the network is underway, the SP added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:56 IST
Maha: Raids on 2 Nashik villas, 22 held, drugs seized
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two villas in Nashik in Maharashtra were raided in the early hours of Sunday and 22 people, including some connected to the entertainment industry, were held, while drugs and hookah were seized, police said.

The raids were conducted on two villas in Igatpuri, some 120 kilometers from here, on the basis of a tip-off, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil told PTI.

''We have held 12 women and 10 men in the raids. One of the women is a Bigg Boss contestant, while some others are connected to the film industry. They have all been sent for medical examination. We are also looking for people who assisted in organizing this get-together, where many came in high-end cars,'' he said.

They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe into the network is underway, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021