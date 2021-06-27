Left Menu

Feel sorry for fan who travelled to Kodagu to T'gana: Actor

People grew suspicious and informed the police.Soon, the police stopped Tripathi and told him to go back to Telangana as Kodagu was under lockdown.The fan also got to know that he cannot see the actor as she was away in Mumbai for a film-shoot.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:04 IST
Bengaluru, June 27 (PTI): Multi-lingual film actress Rashmika Mandanna has said she feels sorry for her star- struck fan who had travelled from Telangana to her native place in Kodagu district of Karnataka to meet her.

''Guys, it just came to my notice that one of you had travelled so far to see me. Please dont do anything like that. I feel bad that I didnt get to meet you. I really, really hope to meet you one day, but for now show me love here. Ill be happy!'' she tweeted.

The actress was busy shooting in Mumbai when Akash Tripathi travelled to Kodagu using Google but landed somewhere else instead of at her house.

All along the way, he kept asking people for directions to the actor's residence. People grew suspicious and informed the police.

Soon, the police stopped Tripathi and told him to go back to Telangana as Kodagu was under lockdown.

The fan also got to know that he cannot see the actor as she was away in Mumbai for a film-shoot.

