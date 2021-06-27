Kim Kardashian 'worries' about dating again amid Kanye West split

American TV personality Kim Kardashian is considering her future after calling it quits with Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West. "She's not focused on dating at the moment but actually worries that guys will not want to date her because of how public her relationship was with Kanye," a source told Us Weekly.

For Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye, in February after nearly seven years of marriage, trust is something she is worried about when it comes to future relationships. "She also knows how hard it is to build trust with someone so she thinks it's going to take time before letting someone into her private life," the insider added.

The insider further said, "It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years' worth of trust." The 'KKW Beauty' founder is also dealing with her estranged husband's new romance making headlines so soon after their split.

"She certainly did not think that Kanye would move on with someone else before her," the insider noted. "Friends and family are telling her she has nothing to worry about and when she's ready to date again, they gladly will be setting her up with potential suitors," the insider added.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Kanye was dating model Irina Shayk after they previously worked on his 'Power' music video in 2010. "They've been dating for a couple months now, from talking to meeting and now taking a trip for his birthday. Kanye loves that Irina is very easygoing and a laid-back person to be with," another source revealed to Us Weekly at the time.

Kim discussed her divorce during the final season of the reality show 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'. "I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that," Kim explained to her sisters in the June 3 episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

Kim added, "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't. I feel like a f-king failure. It's my third f-king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f-king loser. But I can't even think about that. I want to be happy." The reality star admitted that her relationship with Kanye, with whom she shares children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, took a long-distance turn over the years.

"I just feel like I've worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I've wanted to, and I've lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don't have a life to share that with," she shared. She added, "Like, I do -- obviously my kids and everything -- but am I just going to sit here and think, 'OK, my kids fulfill me and I'm good?'"

During the 'KUWTK' reunion special, host Andy Cohen asked Kim what ultimately lead to the end of her marriage, which she declined to comment on in front of the cameras. "It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part," she clarified during the June 20 episode.

She added, "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or I didn't try." Kim's split from Kanye marks her third divorce as she was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and parted ways with ex-Kris Humphries in 2011 after 72 days of marriage. (ANI)

