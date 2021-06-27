Madhuri Dixit Nene wishes mother on her birthday with adorable video

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday shared an adorable video for her mother on her birthday. The video shared by her was a collection of their lovely moments together. The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the video, along with the caption, "My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups and downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me & our family. Happy Birthday aai."

Madhuri is an active social media user and regularly shares posts about her work and family life. From spending time in the kitchen with hubby, Dr Nene and whipping up delicious delicacies to spending time with her sons and pet dog Carmello, her Instagram handle is an engaging mix of videos and pictures. Apart from this, Madhuri has been seen imparting COVID-19 awareness among people via her social media accounts. From making videos on how to wear masks to participating in several COVID fundraisers, Madhuri has tried her best to help people amid the ongoing pandemic.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'Finding Anamika'. The plot of the series revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved one's search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)