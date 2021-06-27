Left Menu

Couple ties knot in Canada as kin attend ceremony from Maha virtually

With the present coronavirus situation posing global restrictions on travel and other fronts, a family based in Dombivli in Maharashtras Thane district found a way out to solemnise the marriage of their son, who resides thousands of kilometres away in Canada. The Dombivli couple attended the wedding of their son - Bhushan Chowdhary and bride Mandeep Kaur - in online way.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 23:55 IST
Couple ties knot in Canada as kin attend ceremony from Maha virtually
  • Country:
  • India

With the present coronavirus situation posing global restrictions on travel and other fronts, a family based in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district found a way out to solemnise the marriage of their son, who resides thousands of kilometres away in Canada. The Dombivli couple attended the wedding of their son - Bhushan Chowdhary and bride Mandeep Kaur - in online way. The event took place on Saturday, in which priests chanted hymns from Dombivili, while the couple tied the knot in Canada, which was livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube for the family members and friends from both the sides. During this online ceremony, the relatives and friends symbolically showered ‘akshata’ (sacred rice grains) on the newly-weds.

Talking to media, the groom’s father Hiraman Chowdhary said, “Both the families wanted the function to go ahead come what may, and we felt that this was the best way to do it.” “This also saved a lot of money,” he said. PTI COR NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activities in UK

Financial watchdog orders crypto exchange Binance to stop regulated activiti...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021