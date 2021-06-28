Left Menu

Cardi B expecting second child with Offset

Cardi, 28, shared the news while performing with her husband and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards. She appeared on the stage in a rhinestone-embellished black bodysuit, with a sheer panel showing off her baby bump.Cardi made the news Instagram official simultaneously with their act.2 she captioned her photo with a heart emoji, tagging Offset.The couple is already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns three in July.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-06-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 10:15 IST
Cardi B expecting second child with Offset
Cardi B (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper couple Cardi B and Offset are set to welcome their second child together. Cardi, 28, shared the news while performing with her husband and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards. According to People magazine, after the trio finished performing ''Straightening'', Cardi joined the group for ''Type S--''. She appeared on the stage in a rhinestone-embellished black bodysuit, with a sheer panel showing off her baby bump.

Cardi made the news Instagram official simultaneously with their act.

''#2!'' she captioned her photo with a heart emoji, tagging Offset.

The couple is already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns three in July. Offset, 29, also has a daughter Kalea, six, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset, who tied the knot in 2017, have had their fair share of ups and downs. They were even headed for divorce late last year but eventually reconciled by November.

At the awards, Cardi won video of the year and best collaboration for the smash hit ''WAP'', featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021