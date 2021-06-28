Pearl V Puri finally addresses alleged rape accusations

Television actor Pearl V Puri has taken to social media to break his silence about the alleged rape accusations against him. "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal," he wrote.

"All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless," he added. For the unversed, earlier this month, Pearl was arrested after being accused of raping a minor girl on the sets of a TV show in 2019.

Opening up about the case, Pearl said that he has faith in the judiciary of his country. "I am still numb... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer in 'Satyamev Jayate'. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming," he concluded.

Several members of the TV industry and his fans extended support to Pearl. Reacting to the post, actor Ishita Dutta commented, "You will get through this Pearl. The truth shall come out."

"Satyamev Jayate," actor Hina Khan commented. Pearl is best known for appearing in shows such as 'Naagin 3', 'Bepanah Pyaar' and 'Brahmarakshas 2'. (ANI)

