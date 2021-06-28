Left Menu

Pearl V Puri finally addresses alleged rape accusations

Television actor Pearl V Puri has taken to social media to break his silence about the alleged rape accusations against him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:50 IST
Pearl V Puri finally addresses alleged rape accusations
Pearl V Puri (Image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Television actor Pearl V Puri has taken to social media to break his silence about the alleged rape accusations against him. "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal," he wrote.

"All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless," he added. For the unversed, earlier this month, Pearl was arrested after being accused of raping a minor girl on the sets of a TV show in 2019.

Opening up about the case, Pearl said that he has faith in the judiciary of his country. "I am still numb... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer in 'Satyamev Jayate'. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming," he concluded.

Several members of the TV industry and his fans extended support to Pearl. Reacting to the post, actor Ishita Dutta commented, "You will get through this Pearl. The truth shall come out."

"Satyamev Jayate," actor Hina Khan commented. Pearl is best known for appearing in shows such as 'Naagin 3', 'Bepanah Pyaar' and 'Brahmarakshas 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021