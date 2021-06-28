Left Menu

Hansal Mehta starts shooting for untitled action-thriller film

Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed series Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story, will be directing the yet-to-be titled film that is said to be based on a true incident. The director took to Instagram and posted a picture from the films set, writing, day one. According to a source close to the project, the film is being shot with all the COVID-19 safety precautions in place and will star two new actors.The film has been in pre-production mode for sometime now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:51 IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Monday began shooting for his upcoming action-thriller backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar. Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed series ''Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story'', will be directing the yet-to-be titled film that is said to be ''based on a true incident.'' The director took to Instagram and posted a picture from the film's set, writing, ''day one.'' According to a source close to the project, the film is being shot with all the COVID-19 safety precautions in place and will star two new actors.

''The film has been in pre-production mode for sometime now. Everything has been planned keeping in mind the ongoing situation, all the safety measures will be in place during the shoot. ''The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of gruelling sessions,'' the source said. The film is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

