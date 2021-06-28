Bjorn Runge to direct Bill Skarsgard-led love drama ‘Burn All My Letters’

Filmmaker Bjor Runger, best known for directing Glen Close-starrer ''The Wife'', will next be working on love drama ''Burn All My Letters''. The film will star actor Bill Skarsgard in the lead role. According to Variety, the movie is based on Swedish author Alex Schulman's 2018 novel of the same name, and is inspired by true events. The story centres on Karin Stolpe’s complex relationship with her husband Sven Stolpe and her passionate love affair with Olof Lagercrantz which starts in the 1930s. ''The film shows the impact of passion, jealousy and anger across 70 years, involving different generations,'' the description read. The project, produced by SF Studios , will start filming in Sweden in August.

The makers are planning to release the film theatrically next year. ''Burn All My Letters'' also features actors Asta Kamma August and Gustav Lindh.

