Subhash Ghai praises Madhuri Dixit for 'the inspiration' she has become today

Ace director-producer Subhash Ghai got nostalgic after revisiting the BTS video of the iconic song 'Choli Ke Peeche' on the sets of the reality show 'Dance Deewane 3' and praised Madhuri Dixit for her inspirational journey so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:24 IST
Subhash Ghai and Madhuri Dixit Nene (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Ace director-producer Subhash Ghai got nostalgic after revisiting the BTS video of the iconic song 'Choli Ke Peeche' on the sets of the reality show 'Dance Deewane 3' and praised Madhuri Dixit for her inspirational journey so far. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ghai posted a picture with Madhuri from the sets of 'Dance Deewane 3' and wrote, "I m so proud of @MadhuriDixit who has become an inspirational icon today for the younger generation starting from being a simple but passionate student which I cud see in this video shown at @DanceDeewane last night."

Madhuri re-tweeted the post and wrote, "Thank you for your kind words @SubhashGhai1 Ji." The episode of the dance reality show, which will air on the coming Sunday, will see 'Khal Nayak' director as a special judge.

On Saturday, Madhuri shared a sneak peek of the upcoming episode where she and Ghai are seen watching a behind-the-scenes clip of 'Choli Ke Peeche'. Everyone gets emotional seeing late choreographer Saroj Khan teaching the dance moves and expressions to Madhuri in the video. 'Khal Nayak' is a 1993 crime-action thriller film produced and directed by Ghai. The story centres on the escape and attempted capture of terrorist criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt as antihero) by Inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff) and his girlfriend officer Ganga (Madhuri Dixit). The film was the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 1993.

'Choli Ke Peeche' is considered one of the most iconic songs of Bollywood. Crooners Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun won 'Best Playback singer' for the song, while Saroj Khan bagged the 'Best Choreographer' award at the 1993 Filmfare ceremony. (ANI)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

